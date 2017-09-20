«

»

Print this Post

School Board Candidates Featured

Categories:

Featured

September 20, 2017

September 20, 2017

The field of candidates seeking a position on the District 200 school board will be featured next week in our special in depth programs that will air on Thursday September 28th and on Friday, September 29th. KDWA extended the opportunity for all six candidates to come to our studios and discuss the priorities they each have in choosing to run for the open positions to be decided on November 7th. Tune in for our conversations with Scott Gergen, Kelsey Waits, Kim Christianson, Dave Pemble and Peter Blissenbach September 28th and 29th.

Click here for audio

   
   

This post has no tag

Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2017/09/school-board-candidates-featured/

Leave a Reply