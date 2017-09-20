School Board Candidates Featured

The field of candidates seeking a position on the District 200 school board will be featured next week in our special in depth programs that will air on Thursday September 28th and on Friday, September 29th. KDWA extended the opportunity for all six candidates to come to our studios and discuss the priorities they each have in choosing to run for the open positions to be decided on November 7th. Tune in for our conversations with Scott Gergen, Kelsey Waits, Kim Christianson, Dave Pemble and Peter Blissenbach September 28th and 29th.