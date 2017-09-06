«

»

Print this Post

Smith On School, Sports Underway

Categories:

Featured

September 6, 2017

September 6, 2017

With school now underway at Prescott High School, Athletic Director and Assistant Principal Matt Smith joined KDWA’s Nick Tuckner on Wednesday to talk about not only the start to the school year, but the athletic season as well!

Click here for audio

   
   

This post has no tag

Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2017/09/smith-on-school-sports-underway/

Leave a Reply