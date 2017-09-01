United Way Of Hastings KickOff

The 2017 United Way of Hastings Kick off event took place at Todd field on Thursday night. The Power of the Pig parade featured 5 decorated swine thanks to porcine sponsors. Nearly 50 support banners lined the interior fence line and Executive director Mari Mellick was pleased with the response and visibility of the campaign. She first described the event’s goal.
Mellick then addressed the five decorated pigs that seemed to have captured the curiousity of the crowd.
The United Way of Hastings welcomes questions and interaction with the prettily painted porkers who may be found along the riverside coming up soon. The annual campaign continues through the fall.