Bingham Announces Senate Bid

A pre-holiday announcement may have long-reaching impact on residents in District 54. Current Washington County Commissioner Karla Bingham told KDWA on Wednesday that she will run for the February 20th special election to replace Senator Dan Schoen who formally resigned Wednesday afternoon. Bingham told KDWA she had a specfic reason for the decision.
Bingham spent 4 years in the House prior to becoming a county commissioner, and notes that there are issues that she would like to have more attention paid, namely the burdent of property taxes and the importance of public mass transit to increase the connections in 2nd tier suburbs and increase employment opportunities for companies who struggle to fill open positions.
Besides Binghams announcement, former Representative Denny McNamara, who threw his support behind Tony Jurgens in 2016, is considering a bid to challenge Bingham, quoted as saying he is strongly leaning towards returning to public service, this time as a Senator. McNamara served in the House for 14 years prior to his retirement. Tony Jurgens and Representative Keith Franke are contemplating their next step, each considering, they say, what would be best considering the Senate balance and opportunity Schoen’s resignation has provided. We’ll feature more of the comments made by Senate candidate Karla Bingham in our upcoming newscasts.