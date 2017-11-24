While many were queued up at a local mall or traveling back home from Grandma’s house, the greens are still in good shape at several Metro Area Golf Courses so a full parking lot at River Oaks in Cottage Grove grabbed my attention. While many late November golfers have moved indoors, nearly 30 were lined up to tee off in the 45 degree Black Friday morning. We spoke with Juan and Rudy who were waiting their turn and they said the course was still in great fall shape. Juan even noted that he has played some years in every month, even January. No indication on whether that will be possible this year, but golfers are thankful for even a short extension to the season anyplace they can swing a club.
Black Friday On The Golf Course
