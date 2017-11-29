Council Reinstates Chief Schutt

Breaking News Council Decides To Reinstate Chief Schutt-The Hastings City Council met in a special closed door session on Tuesday, November 28th to determine the future for Mike Schutt in the Hastings Fire Department. Schutt, who has served as HFD Chief for 10 years, was placed on Administrative leave on August 30th, while an investigation was addressed concerning some perceived infraction brought to the city by parties unknown. The result of Tuesday’s meeting, which lasted over 2 and a half hours, was that Schutt will be reinstated with no disciplinary action. That ruling also means that no comments or explanation will be forthcoming from the procedure. According to the vote, support to reinstate Schutt came from Council members Tina Folch, Joe Balsanek, Lisa Leifeld and Trevor Lund. Mayor Paul Hicks and council members Mark Vaughan and Lori Braucks voted against his return as chief. Calls to City Administrator Mesko Lee, Mayor Paul Hicks and Chief Schutt were not returned at the time of this report. Stay tuned to KDWA for continuing developments.