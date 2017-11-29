Folch Announces House Bid

Hastings City Council Member Tina Folch announced on Wednesday that she will run for the Minnesota House of Representatives, District 54B, a seat currently occupied by first-term Republican Tony Jurgens. A Hastings native and mother of two teenaged sons who has lived in Hastings and Cottage Grove for the past 16 years, Folch will run as a Democratic-Farmer-Labor (DFL) candidate. Folch stated, “The state government has failed to keep up with even the most basic of infrastructure needs such as technology, construction projects and basic road maintenance”, citing her own effort to organize a citizen group to pull weeds from state highway medians in town as an example. Tina served three years on the Cottage Grove Planning Commission before moving to Hastings. In 2016, she was elected to the Hastings City Council with 62 percent of the vote. Tina has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and History from the St. Catherine University and a Masters in Public Administration from the Hamline School of Business. The election will be held in November of 2018.