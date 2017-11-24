Gobble Gait Gathers Greatness

The 20th Gobble Gait Run Walk is now part of an amazing and successful history. The thanksgiving morning event is the culmination of weeks of preparation and effort that has become a mainstay for holiday giving. We spoke on Friday with Mary Fasbender, a founding member of the organizing team who provided KDWA with an emotional recap of the Best Day of the Year.
A final count including the food donations will be announced this week, but a brighter holiday will certainly be assured thanks to the annual tradition. Several photos and a video of the runner’s start to this year’s race can be found on the KDWA facebook page.