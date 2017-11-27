Holiday celebrations took place all over the KDWA listening area. From the Saturday Shopping Small Hometown Holiday in Prescott, to the Holiday Hoopla in Hastings and the Sunday night Tree Lighting in South St. Paul, the season was met with plenty of enthusiasm and participation thanks to some unseasonably warm temperatures. More shoppers seemed to be the general consensus of the Hometown Holiday in Prescott, with the bags given out at the library a popular start . The bags contained coupons and gift ideas from local businesses. In Hastings, the reindeer sleigh rides under the bridge and the horse drawn wagon rides throughout the town drew a long line of kids and adults alike. Visits with Santa and The Grinch were top attractions as was getting Who Hair designed at the Hastings Beauty School. The Holiday Hoopla continued into the early evening with the lighted parade well attended with more units than ever trimmed in creative methods that ranged from a giant mountain of tables wrapped in lights from EyeCandy Refined to a lifesized reindeer and sleigh from the Sons of Norway lodge. The KDWA car was topped with a mountain of presents and even a tree on the very top. Santa arrived at the end, delivered in the bucket of the Fire Department ladder truck. In nearby South St. Paul, Mayor Jimmy Francis joined the community for his first Tree Lighting since being elected. Trimmed trees, cocoa, Frosty the Snowman, the High School Choir caroling and of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus were part of the annual event that lights the community tree in Central Square. More fun coming up in December with the arrival of the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train in Hastings on December 8th and in Cottage Grove on the 9th.
Holiday Celebrations Begin
Holiday celebrations took place all over the KDWA listening area. From the Saturday Shopping Small Hometown Holiday in Prescott, to the Holiday Hoopla in Hastings and the Sunday night Tree Lighting in South St. Paul, the season was met with plenty of enthusiasm and participation thanks to some unseasonably warm temperatures. More shoppers seemed to be the general consensus of the Hometown Holiday in Prescott, with the bags given out at the library a popular start . The bags contained coupons and gift ideas from local businesses. In Hastings, the reindeer sleigh rides under the bridge and the horse drawn wagon rides throughout the town drew a long line of kids and adults alike. Visits with Santa and The Grinch were top attractions as was getting Who Hair designed at the Hastings Beauty School. The Holiday Hoopla continued into the early evening with the lighted parade well attended with more units than ever trimmed in creative methods that ranged from a giant mountain of tables wrapped in lights from EyeCandy Refined to a lifesized reindeer and sleigh from the Sons of Norway lodge. The KDWA car was topped with a mountain of presents and even a tree on the very top. Santa arrived at the end, delivered in the bucket of the Fire Department ladder truck. In nearby South St. Paul, Mayor Jimmy Francis joined the community for his first Tree Lighting since being elected. Trimmed trees, cocoa, Frosty the Snowman, the High School Choir caroling and of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus were part of the annual event that lights the community tree in Central Square. More fun coming up in December with the arrival of the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train in Hastings on December 8th and in Cottage Grove on the 9th.
Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2017/11/holiday-celebrations-begin/