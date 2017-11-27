McNamara Seeks Senate Seat

The waiting is over for constituents and supporters of the Republican Party for those who asked if former Representative Denny McNamera would return to public service to make a bid for the Senate seat vacated by the resignation of Senator Dan Schoen. A statement sent to KDWA radio Monday afternoon confirms that the 14 year House veteran Denny McNamara will indeed ask for the support of voters in the special election to be held in 2018. McNamara points to communications with many who feel his record will make him a strong candidate in a race that already includes DFL candidate Karla Bingham, currently a Washington County Commissioner. In a phone conversation with the candidate, he states that he is looking forward to the challenge as a Senate hopeful.
Representative Tony Jurgens had an announcement as well.
Governor Dayton has expressed his preferrence to have the election completed prior to the start of the 2018 Legislative session, but there has been no formal announcement on when that election will take place. (Photo by Legalectric Publications)