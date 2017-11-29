«

»

Print this Post

Raider Boys Host Eagles Thursday

Categories:

Featured

November 29, 2017

November 29, 2017

The Hastings Raiders Boys Hockey Team will open their 2017-18 Game Season at home on Thursday night, hosting Apple Valley, and Head Coach Adam Welch joined KDWA Sports on Wednesday, to look back at early practices and scrimmages.

Click here for audio

   
   

This post has no tag

Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2017/11/raider-boys-host-eagles-thursday/

Leave a Reply