Raider Boys Host Eagles Thursday

The Hastings Raiders Boys Hockey Team will open their 2017-18 Game Season at home on Thursday night, hosting Apple Valley, and Head Coach Adam Welch joined KDWA Sports on Wednesday, to look back at early practices and scrimmages.
