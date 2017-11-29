Suspect At Large Following Incident

Around 11:00 p.m.on Monday, November 27th, the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office made a traffic stop for an equipment violation near Etter Bridge in Ravenna Township. The driver of the vehicle identified as 29 year old Robert Baumann, a resident of Chaska, failed to stop for police as he proceeded into Hastings. Baumann stopped his vehicle near 9th and Forest Street and fled on foot. Officers conducted a search with the help of a State Patrol helipcopter as well as a Drone sent up by the Dakota County Sheriff’s Department. The efforts did not result in locating the suspect. Authorities believe that Baumann is no longer in the area and is not a danger to the community, however Baumann is wanted on a warrant out of Scott County.Anyone who may have any information regarding Baumann’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office.