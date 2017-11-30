«

Wrestling Season Begins Friday on KDWA

November 30, 2017

The Hastings Raiders Wrestling Team has an action packed weekend planned, with their Friday opener with Tartan, followed by Saturday’s Raider Duals Tournament! Head Coach Josh McLay joined KDWA’s Nick Tuckner on Thursday for a preview.

