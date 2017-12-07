«

»

Print this Post

Cardinal Girls 2-0, SCC In Town Friday

Categories:

Featured

December 7, 2017

December 7, 2017

Head Coach Ron Murphy of the Prescott Girls Basketball Team joined KDWA Sports on Thursday, after their one point win at Amery on Tuesday, and as they prepare for Saint Croix Central, LIVE on KDWA, Friday night.

Click here for audio

   
   

This post has no tag

Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2017/12/cardinal-girls-2-0-scc-in-town-friday/

Leave a Reply