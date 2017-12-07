Cardinal Girls 2-0, SCC In Town Friday

Head Coach Ron Murphy of the Prescott Girls Basketball Team joined KDWA Sports on Thursday, after their one point win at Amery on Tuesday, and as they prepare for Saint Croix Central, LIVE on KDWA, Friday night.
