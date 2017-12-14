«

Cards Tame Tigers, Off Until Tuesday

December 14, 2017

The Prescott Cardinals Boys Basketball Team has had some time off, as they prepare for Osceola, next Tuesday, coming off of Tuesday’s commanding win over New Richmond. Head Coach Nick Johnson joined KDWA Sports on Thursday for a full report.

Click here for audio


      

