Chamber Announces Award Recipients

The annual announcement by the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce of the Business of the Year, Volunteer of the Year and Educator of the year has been revealed following the recipients’ surprise presentations that took place at their work or school. The prize patrol dropped in on Volunteer of the Year, Tasha Nelson, the owner of the Busted Nut Bar and Grill in Downtown. Those nominating her, praised her dedication to the local business community, her activity in many civic committees and her continued focus on strengthing the community she is part of.
A presentation was also made at the Hastings Middle School for Educator of the Year, 6th grade English teacher Jennifer Herber who was nominated by several sources due to her compassionate and consistant teaching style that builds trust and excellence in her students. Herber was also awarded a 2017 Teacher of Excellence award at the TIES convention this fall for using technology to increase the effectiveness of her curicculum.
The Business of the Year recipients, The Hastings YMCA, was applauded for their wide-reaching community contributions including enhancing the overall quality of life through their healthful living programs, their commitment to leadership opportunities through the Youth In Government program, the additions they provide to the local workforce and the continued partnerships with other local organizations.
Each will be honored at the upcoming Awards Banquet held on January 25th at the Treasure Island Banquet Center, near Red Wing. Tickets can be purchased by contacting the Chamber. This is the 50th anniversary of the Hastings Area Chamber and the event will sport a Black and White theme for the annual gala.