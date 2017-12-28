Cold Nights Warm Shelters

According to an update on the emergency shelter provided to those experiencing homelessness, the current shelter is based a Community of Christ Church in Apple Valley. Matrix Shelter is a rotating shelter in Dakota County and several area churches have offered their buildings to provide much needed temporary shelter, especially important on bitter cold nights experienced recently. On Christmas night, thanks to the generousity of the Dakota County faith community and our county board, 29 people, ranging from ages 22-69 were able to find shelter. If you or someone you know needs shelter, contact Matrix at 651-319-2153 for the current location.