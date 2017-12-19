Council Considers New Hudson Terms

The wheels of progress continue to turn slowly as discussion goes on between the partners of Confluence Development and the City of Hastings. The December 18th Hastings City Council was presented with an update that included facts and figures attached to the former Hudson Sprayer building, purchased by the city seven years ago and still entwined in the plan to revitalize the riverfront landmark. Spokesperson for Confluence, developer and Hastings businessman Pat Regan, confirmed his desire to continue the path towards creating a multi-use destination spot despite several delays stemming from environmental remediation and historic requirements from the state. Regan notes another component has recently been secured.
The proposed project includes 67 hotel rooms, some retail space, a parking ramp and a convention and banquet facility that is likely to be constructed in phases bringing increased economic impact to the city. Hurdles continue on the cleanup, with the city estimating that a nearly 800 thousand dollar soil vapor barrier mitigation system will be installed as well as fees in excess of 150 thousand more attached to disposal and containment of contaminated wood beams within the structure, a result of the longtime industrial use of the building. Cost for those factors would be incurred by the city according to the current agreement. Confluence awaits acceptance by the State for approved plans that make historically accurate accomodations to a building plan dependant on grant language that preserves that past but may also delay the future. The mayor tabled related votes until January 2nd, allowing councilmembers time to fully comprehend the newest terms presented to them.