Students from St. Johns School in Vermillion spent a pre-Christmas afternoon bundled-up in all their snow gear enjoying an adventure as they showed their holiday spirit and appreciation to Vermillion Area businesses by delivering hand-made cards and arriving to sing Christmas carols. Second-grade teacher Maria Therres led the group of students, staff, parents and grandparents in many traditional Christmas songs along with crowd-pleasers like Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. One of the stops was at the Vermillion Elevator where everyone stood still on the big truck scale and found out their collective weight was 9,999 pounds. They made a total of 8 stops, one of which was to carol for Father Cole Kracke. Hot chocolate and cookies were served for a tasty conclusion to their Musical Christmas Journey.
Here We Come A Caroling
Students from St. Johns School in Vermillion spent a pre-Christmas afternoon bundled-up in all their snow gear enjoying an adventure as they showed their holiday spirit and appreciation to Vermillion Area businesses by delivering hand-made cards and arriving to sing Christmas carols. Second-grade teacher Maria Therres led the group of students, staff, parents and grandparents in many traditional Christmas songs along with crowd-pleasers like Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. One of the stops was at the Vermillion Elevator where everyone stood still on the big truck scale and found out their collective weight was 9,999 pounds. They made a total of 8 stops, one of which was to carol for Father Cole Kracke. Hot chocolate and cookies were served for a tasty conclusion to their Musical Christmas Journey.
Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2017/12/here-we-come-a-caroling/