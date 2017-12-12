Holiday Artist Surprised

Hastings Family Service made a stop at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seaton Catholic School to present their award for the best submission for the Holiday Train Coloring contest. The award was presented to first grade student Oliver Lohernz. Oliver?s mom, Casey Porter, described Oliver.
Oliver was a bit overwhelmed about winning the prize but had some ideas about what to do with the gift basket and Christmas Stocking
.
Chereyle Ware, Development & Administrative Assistant for Hastings Family Service described how Oliver?s drawing was selected.
The prize was presented at the School on Tuesday morning.