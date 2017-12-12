«

Holiday Artist Surprised

December 12, 2017

Hastings Family Service made a stop at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seaton Catholic School to present their award for the best submission for the Holiday Train Coloring contest. The award was presented to first grade student Oliver Lohernz. Oliver?s mom, Casey Porter, described Oliver.

Click here for audio

   
Oliver was a bit overwhelmed about winning the prize but had some ideas about what to do with the gift basket and Christmas Stocking

Click here for audio

.
Chereyle Ware, Development & Administrative Assistant for Hastings Family Service described how Oliver?s drawing was selected.

Click here for audio


The prize was presented at the School on Tuesday morning.

Click here for audio

   
   

