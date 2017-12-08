Holiday Train Brings Big Gift

Great turnout for the CP Holiday Train in Hastings Friday night. A big thanks to Christ’s Family Church who welcomed the community into their building and provided the Train Jamboree before the Big Train Arrived. Mayor Paul Hicks and Chris Koop from Hastings Family Service were on hand to accept the donation of the giant check, totaling $4,500 this year that will go to help feed so many at the HFS market this holiday season. Tune in Monday to hear our interview with both of them as well as comments from some who came to this exciting event for the very first time.