Holmstadt Enters Race For Senate

According to a press release received on Thursday, another Republican candidate has entered the race for the Senate Seat in District 54 vacated by the resignation of Dan Schoen. Leilani Holmstadt, who ran against Schoen in 2016, received 47 percent of the vote in that election. Holmstadt is a resident of Cottage Grove and hopes to represent the constituents that reside in Cottage Grove, Hastings , Afton and Denmark Township. Her platform is similar to one we heard 2 years ago when Holmstadt was a guest on Community In Depth. She will focus on providing affordable health care, public transportation and the ability to protect hard working Minnesotans, especially those who operate small businesses. She joins Denny McNamara, and Karla Bingham as those who have formally declared their intent to be considered for the position which will be decided by special election after the first of the year.