Package Thief Sought

The Prescott Police has received information of an active package thief in their city. The information indicates the last theft activity was in the James Street area. If you suspect you are missing a package that should have been delivered, confirm with the carrier delivery status and if missing, report the THEFT to the Police Department.
They advise using tracking and notification functions when expecting packages and say it’s also helpful to require a signature or give specific instructions to your carrier on where to place your package.If you happen to witness a theft of this nature, be a good witness. Observe and give a detailed physical descriptions of persons and vehicle, license plates and information. Information can be called into your local police department.