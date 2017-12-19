Passport Info From Dakota County

If you are planning to travel during the holidays or will be checking out the best warm weather deals for spring break, Dakota County has information on making sure your are informed about Passport requirements. If you are applying for the first time, expect a 6-8 week waiting time depending on your application and the time of year first submitted. Generally, wait times at the Western Service center in Apple Valley can range from between 20 minutes to 2 and 1/2 hours. The busiest times are all day on Tuesday and Friday as well as on Thursday evenings when the office is open until 5:30 pm. Applications are accepted until 30 minutes before closing time. Each site, including the Hastings Government center accepts only check or money orders for payment of passport fees, no credit or debit cards allowed. If you are applying for a minor under the age of 16, each child and both parents must be present to completely process the application. Photos can be taken at each location for a fee, or you may bring your own photo, provided that it satisfies criteria listed at the dakotacounty.us website, then search for Passport.