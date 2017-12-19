«

»

Print this Post

Raider AD Hanson On Tournaments

Categories:

Featured

December 19, 2017

December 19, 2017

At Hastings High School, five Varsity Teams will be participating in Holiday Tournaments after Christmas, and Raider Athletic Director Trent Hanson joined KDWA Sports on Tuesday to break down all of the fun that will be had, during break.

Click here for audio

   
   

This post has no tag

Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2017/12/raider-ad-hanson-on-tournaments/

Leave a Reply