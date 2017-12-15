«

Raiders Power Through Hudson Challenge

December 15, 2017

Krystal Carlson scored a team high 21 points, while Mallory Brake added 18, and Megan Mattson had 10, in the Hastings Girls Basketball Team’s 58-45 win over interstate Rival Hudson, LIVE on KDWA, Friday night.

