Reason For The Season At St Johns

Students at St. John the Baptist Catholic School in Vermillion shared the sights and sounds of Christmas at their annual Advent Christmas concert. Students at the rural, Prek-6th school sang traditional Christmas songs to a packed house at the historic St. John the Baptist Catholic Church The program began with a procession of the entire student body followed by a presentation of gifts by the Three Magi to the infant Christ Child in the manger. The program featured several piano and violin solos with individual classes performing songs accompanied by ukulele, handbells, recorders, xylophones, and other percussion instruments.