An accident involving one vehicle that rolled onto it’s top was being handled by Hastings Emergency crews around 1:20 on Wednesday afternoon near Riverwood Drive and County Road 46 west of the city. Hastings Fire Department was on the scene and there were no immediate reports of the cause or any injuries. (photo by KDWA staff)
Rollover Accident Wednesday
