Dakota Electric Association has awarded its first-ever Dakota Spirit of Excellence Award to Farmington Assistant Fire Chief Jeffrey Allbee. The award highlights a first responder who demonstrates leadership, dedication to serving others, teamwork, and integrity. Allbee has served as a firefighter since 2006 and is president of the Farmington Firefighter?s Relief Association. According to Dakota Electric’s Public Relations Director Joe Miller, the award recognizes first responders in the Association’s service territory, and the brave work they do. Along with the award for Allbee, Dakota Electric presented a check for $5,000 to the Farmington Fire Department to purchase a chemical monitoring system that can detect airborne hazardous chemicals during firefighting operations. Former Farmington Fire Chief Jim Larsen praised Allbee for embodying the department’s mission statement, which is serving those in need. Larsen also stated the new chemical monitoring system will be a significant upgrade that will save the lives of firefighters. The award was presented at a ceremony at the Farmington Fire Station. (Photo Courtesy of Dakota Electric Association)