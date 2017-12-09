St Johns Grows Library

St. John the Baptist School in Vermillion announces that their library is growing. Principal Mike Stommen and parent volunteer librarian Sarah Nauer are pleased to report that the school recently purchased over 150 new library books (valued at $1,200) for the school?s PreK-6th-grade library, using Scholastic Rewards Dollars. According to the principal,students, parents, and teachers appreciate Mrs. Nauer’s commitment to building the school’s literacy program and for knowing exactly the books and book series the students want to read. The school depends on parents and other community members to provide their time to make sure the students have the best tools for their education.