«

»

Print this Post

Thorwood Fire

Categories:

Featured

December 14, 2017

December 14, 2017

Breaking News: The Thorwood Building on 3rd and Pine experienced a building fire early in the morning of Thursday, December 14th. The cause of the fire is unclear at this time. Stay tuned to KDWA for details.
   

This post has no tag

Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2017/12/thorwood-fire/

Leave a Reply