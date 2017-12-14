Update On Thorwood Inn Fire

Thursday Morning Update to the early morning blaze at the historic Thorwood Inn Rentals and Retreats which brought a full contingency of firefighters and emergency vehicles to battle the fire that sent smoke billowing into the frigid sky. Temperatures in the teens made water into ice on roads near the site at 315 Pine Street . Barricades in a 6 block radius were needed to keep hydrants clear to supply water needed to fight the fire. Owners, Pam and Dick Thorsen, reported smoke in the home just before daybreak. Investigations remain, however the three story structure sustained major damage in the effort to contain the fire in a neighborhood of homes surrounding the French Second Empire styled home built in 1880. The dwelling that once housed a hospital was repurposed many times for apartments, and most recently advertised as a destination for those seeking a luxury stay in this historic estate. According to reports, the building had been converted several times and renovations had been undertaken as recently as this fall. No damage estimates are official, but the perimeter of the structure will be protected until determinations can be made on it’s remaining integrity. Photos taken on scene can be found at KDWA.com and under News-Photos. Friends and supporters of the couple have been weighing in the KDWA Facebook page, sharing their memories and sympathies of the well known structure.