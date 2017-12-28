Accidents have been reported in the Hastings area on Thursday December 28th including this one at General Sieben Drive and Highway 55 intersection. Another incident at mid-morning involved vehicles at Vermillion and Hwy 47 while traffic was detoured in early afternoon at Goodwin and Hwy 55 west of the city. Icy road conditions have created black ice , especially at intersections in the area.
Winter Driving Hazards in Area
