Year End Rush to Pre Pay Property Taxes

Property owners in Dakota county may be following the lead of others in making early payments to capitalize on changing Tax regulations. According to the Dakota county Tax and Revenue department, this week has been filled with long lines at the sevice centers in Hastings, West St. Paul and Apple Valley. Pre-payment of 2018 property taxes is possible but prepare for signifcant delays in time needed to make your payment. Dakota County offices will accept payments in person until 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 29 Payment in cash, check or money order is accepted, however credit/debit cards can not be accepted for prepayments of property tax. They also suggest that questions reguarding how mailed prepayments of your 2018 property taxes will impact your income tax filing,should be directed to your financial advisor prior to any payment made.
In general, people who stand to benefit most are people who itemize their tax deductions and pay substantially more than $10,000 in state and local taxes, including property taxes, and have already received a 2018 property tax assessment. If those numbers don’t add up, questions can be addressed to Dakota County Tax And Revenue, however,there is also wait times due to volume of calls received this last week of the year. The office is located in the Dakota County Government Service Center please call 651-438-4576