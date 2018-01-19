Anderson Seeks Senate Bid

Hastings resident Bob Anderson made the announcment that he will seek election to the US Senate. Anderson, a dental technician who hosts a public access program on Hastings Community Television shared his reasons for wanting to represent Minnesota in Washington.
Anderson has been a candidate before, running in 2008 and again in 2010 for Congress. He seeks the GOP endorsement, but says he will consider participating in the primary as an Independent. His long running political talk program deals with local issues, state issues and National topics. Anderson will be a guest on KDWA’s Community In Depth next week.