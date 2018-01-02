Ash Borer Vendor Treatment Approved

The preferred vendor program to treat Emerald Ash Borer in Hastings was placed on the consent agenda for the January 2nd meeting of the Hastings City Council. The 2018 program seeks to continue the program initiated in 2017, naming Rainbow Treecare as the single preferred vendor for EAB treatments. City staff stated that the preferred vendor is not exclusive, and that property owners may use whomever they wish for treating ash trees on private property. According to the Hastings Park and Recreation Commission, Rainbow Treecare treated 420 trees last year. The pricing for the 2018 program has not been set yet.