Break Away Cafe For Sale

The BreakAway Art Cafe will be sold. The announcement was confirmed by BreakAway Arts proprietor Mecca Page, who intends to retain ownership of the building and the downstairs art studio but will close the upstairs until a buyer for the art themed cafe business can be found. Page states that her dedication to providing community art will now be her sole focus, as a new chapter begins for the popular downtown destination. Friends and supporters gathered on Saturday to share a cup of coffee and fresh baked scones , baked by Amy Deaver, who had served up her signature recipe in recent months. Information on the sale can be found on their website.