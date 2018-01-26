Chamber Gala Celebrates 50

The Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau held its 2018 Gala at Treasure Island on January 25th. Chamber President Kristy Barse felt the evening was a huge success.
More with Kristy in upcoming news broadcasts.
