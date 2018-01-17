Charges Include Counterfeiting

From the Dakota County Jail booking report, Hastings Police detained 56-year-old Ellsworth, WI, resident Lori Kaye Larrabee on January 13th on a felony count of possession or sale of stolen or counterfeit checks. Larrabee was booked just after 2 PM and her first appearance in court is scheduled for Wednesday, January 17th. Timothy Patrick McCoy, 36, of Hastings, was arrested by Hastings Police for misdemeanor and felony charges of violation of probation, and a felony charge of possession of marijuana. McCoy is being held without bail pending his first appearance in court. And, Hastings police arrested 19-year-old St. Paul resident Jonathon Robert Lindgren for tampering with a fire alarm, and possession of marijuana. The charges against Lindgren are still being processed.