Coaches vs. Cancer Night Friday

January 23, 2018

The Hastings Raiders Boys Basketball Team will be hosting their 4th Annual Coaches versus Cancer Night, on Friday at 7:00pm, against the Henry Sibley Warriors, also LIVE on KDWA! KDWA’s Nick Tuckner has more on the fun evening, coming up!

