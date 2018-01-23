Coaches vs. Cancer Night Friday

The Hastings Raiders Boys Basketball Team will be hosting their 4th Annual Coaches versus Cancer Night, on Friday at 7:00pm, against the Henry Sibley Warriors, also LIVE on KDWA! KDWA’s Nick Tuckner has more on the fun evening, coming up!
