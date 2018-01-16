Commission Begins Police Chief Search

The Prescott Police Commission met on Monday, January 15th to begin the process of choosing a permanent Police Chief- All members were present including the newest board member, Ken McNiff. Also in attendance was Interim Police Chief Robert Funk, City Administrator Jayne Brand and Mayor David Hovel. The public portion of the meeting began with an abbreviated version of the wide ranging presentation that was made on January 8th to the Prescott City Council by Interim Chief Funk. It included several new policies and procedures that will be implemented or have already been upgraded in the time since late summer 2017, when the department experienced renewed scrutiny by several sources including the city council, local media and the public at large.
The sole topic on the evening’s agenda, however, was the decision to begin a formal search for the next police chief, including acceptance of applications from qualified persons interested in the position. The commission expressed interest in posting the position with the state chiefs of police site as well as other law enforcement options. A 40 minute closed door session was the next step.
Just a few minutes into that portion, Mayor Hovel exited the meeting. His statements supported using an outside source to give perspective to all potential candidates for the position. A few minutes after that, City Administrator Brand and Interim Chief Funk also left the meeting. When the meeting was again open to the public, the commission announced they will post the position for 30 days, ending on February 16th. Applications will be accepted and the commission will engage volunteer assistance, as has occurred in the past, of those who have experience in the leadership postition. Candidates will then be vetted with interviews and further testing to get underway in March.
President Bill Pryor told KDWA the board had the power to have hired a successor, but will, instead, make a more deliberate, fully-informed choice. He also noted that 2 new officers have been hired with a start date yet to be determined. They will be introduced at an upcoming City Council meeting.