The debut of the crossing flags for a busy crosswalk south of highway 55 on General Sieben Drive took place on January 19th. Public works director Nick Egger demonstrated the process of selecting a bright yellow and orange flag with large letters spelling STOP. Pedestrians select a flag and hold it out in front of them as they cross the 4 lanes of traffic at the marked crosswalk. Flags are located in holders on the east and west side of the road. The program will be studied for the next year, noting feedback from the public, changes in traffic patterns or reported incidents at the site which is located just south of the Hiway 55 General Sieben Drive intersection near Culvers.
Crossing Flags Program Debut
