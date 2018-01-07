Dakota County Arrests in New Year

From the Dakota County Jail booking report, a traffic stop conducted by Hastings Police on January 4th resulted in the arrest of 19-year-old Woodbury resident Christian J. Hanson. Hanson faces 2 charges related to the operation of a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, a charge of underage drinking and driving, and a charge of tailgating. In a separate incident, Hastings Police detained 26-year-old Stillwater resident Steven Robert LeTexier after an investigation into a hit-and-run accident. LeTexier faces charges of DUI, refusing to submit to a chemical test, and failing to stop after an accident. The charges are still under investigation. 37-year-old Hampton resident Christopher Michael Johanson was arrested by West St. Paul Police and faces charges of driving with a suspended license, not carrying proof of insurance in his vehicle, and violation of a no contact order. Johanson made his first appearance in court on January 5th. A domestic disturbance resulted in the arrest of 29-year-old Hastings resident Benjamin David Mosbeck. Mosbeck faces two charges of assault after an incident on January 4th. Mosbeck?s made his first appearance in court on January 5th.