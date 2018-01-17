Folch Candidate for House Seat

KDWA News recently spoke with Hastings City Council member Tina Folch regarding her decision to run for the District 54B seat in the Minnesota House of Representatives. Folch stated her main reason for running.
She also talked about what she has observed during her time in state government.
Hastings City Council member Tina Folch has announced she will seek the District 54B seat in the Minnesota House of Representatives. Folch hopes to be able to move some of the tax burden from city and property taxes to the State level.
She will run against incumbent Tony Jurgens.