Foundation Grants Prepare Biz Students

If some descriptions of the applications for funding by the Hastings Public School Foundation appear above your head, you probably are not alone. Technology can be complicated or it can be made more familiar when used in a practical setting, such as the business education simulations that will be part of the Hastings High school Business Education program thanks to one of the recently awarded 2018 Foundation grants. Collin Anderson teaches the course that helps High school students learn important career skills necessary for them to perform well in everyday busines activities. Students learn the fundamentals of marketing, accounting and finance, management, information technology and entrepreneurship. Knowledge Matters is the vendor for a five year subscription to a cloud-based system that provides hours of real-life lessons in realistic virtual settings. Students will apply and test the lessons of virtual Business Retailing by following the curriculum and using it to interact in a real-time way. The $3,300 grant which covers five years of access, will instruct several classes, then test the lessons to be sure the coursework is secure. Transfering skills to actual jobs is the goal , with many common systems modeled by the valuable training package.