Foundation Grants Wishes

With a rousing fanfare provided by four Hastings Band Students Dylan Borasch, Ben Aschemen, Dani Clifford and Jake Rotty, the annual presentations of the Hastings Public School Foundation got underway on January 30th. Jo Johnson, a former Hastings teacher, explains to a middle school classroom, just why the foundation gives thousands to teachers in District 200.
Superintendent Tim Collins also praised the Foundation and is grateful for the community support.
We’ll highlight more of the Foundation awards coming up this week on KDWA news