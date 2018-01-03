Fox Farm Market Fire

A report released late on Tuesday from Hastings Fire Chief Mike Schutt provided details on a fire event that involved a well known property located on County Road 46. Chief Schutt states that Hastings Fire Department was called out on January 1st to assist the Rosemount Fire Department on a structure fire known as the Fox Farm Market Place. The fire involved a pole shed measuring approximately 25×50 which was determined to be a total loss, along with its contents, an unknown number of chickens. When crews arrived the entire roof had collapsed. First responding crews protected and saved from fire; two large grain bins, a product elevator and a feed mixing plant/building which were all located within feet of the burning structure. Additional assistance came from Inver Grove Heights, Hampton and Miesville Fire Departments who brought water tenders to the scene as no hydrant service reaches that area. Crews completed their work in Sub-zero temperatures and there were no injuries to any firefighters. The Rosemount Fire department is investigating the cause of the fire. There is no dollar loss estimate for the shed and contents at this time.