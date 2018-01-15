«

Friday’s River Falls Win Rewind

January 15, 2018

Prescott Boys Basketball Coach Nick Johnson joined KDWA Sports to open the week, as we looked back at Friday’s huge win over Rival River Falls, and what to expect out of their three-game week, which begins Tuesday at Amery!

Click here for audio

   
   

