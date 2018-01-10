Hastings K9 Eis End of Watch Call

A note passed along by a KDWA listener, that after many years of dedicated service, a retired K-9 officer that was part of the Hastings Police force has received his end of watch call. Eis, who was part of the Hastings team from 2005-2011, was medically retired and lived with his handler, Officer Mike Schmitz, who adopted him after he completed his career. Eis was a frequent visitor to area schools and was an integral part of the Hastings Police department in search and rescue and other functions that added to the function of his squad.(Photo courtesy of the Hastings Police Department)