On Friday morning near the intersection of 15th Street and Westview Drive a man was found to be unresponsive on the sidewalk. According to a news tip provided to KDWA, a local teen found the man and began to administer CPR while emergency services were enroute. Police on the scene had no comment, and the cause of the emergency and condition of the man are both unknown at this time. KDWA thanks listener Gerald for the information.
Hastings_Man_Found_Unresponsive
